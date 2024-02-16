Sharks host the Blue Jackets after Kunin's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Luke Kunin's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Sharks' 6-3 win.

San Jose has a 9-13-2 record in home games and a 15-33-5 record overall. The Sharks have an 11-6-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has gone 7-12-6 in road games and 16-26-10 overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 193 goals while scoring 151 for a -42 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has six goals and 24 assists for the Sharks. Marc-Edouard Vlasic has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 28 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Henry Thrun: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Ivan Provorov: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.