Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

San Jose added on when rookie Thomas Bordeleau set up Balcers with a spin-o-rama pass from in back of the net.

Columbus had an apparent goal late in the period by Adam Boqvist wiped out by a successful challenge for offside by the Sharks.

Reedy then made it 3-0 when he batted a rebound of Sasha Chmelevski's shot out of midair and past Merzlikins.

The Blue Jackets finally broke through early in the third when Roslovic scored on a rush late in a power play. Roslovic added his second with 6:27 to play, but Columbus couldn't get the equalizer.

INJURY REPORT

The Blue Jackets were missing two key players with defenseman Zach Werenski (upper body) sitting out and forward Patrik Laine (upper body) missing his second straight game.

The Sharks were without forward Alexander Barabanov, who missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. Defensemen Erik Karlsson and Radim Simek remain day to day after getting hurt on a recent road trip for San Jose.

COLLEGE REUNION

The game featured three players who were college teammates at Michigan less than two weeks ago at the Frozen Four.

Forward Kent Johnson and defenseman Nick Blankenburg played their fourth games for Columbus since signing deals after the college season, while Bordeleau played his second game for San Jose.

Bordeleau got his second assist in as many games, while Johnson got his first career point with an assist on Roslovic's goal.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Ottawa on Friday night.

Sharks: Host St. Louis on Thursday night.

