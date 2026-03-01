Shaw hits career-high 24 as No. 17 West Virginia women beat Cincinnati 118-60

West Virginia jumped ahead with an early 18-3 run, spanning most of the first quarter and carrying over into the second to take a 35-9 lead. Cincinnati (11-19, 6-12) could never find its footing, committing 18 turnovers for 25 West Virginia points.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Mya Perry, with 19.

Up next

West Virginia: Plays Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Cincinnati: Will be the No. 13 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and plays Wednesday in the first round.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball