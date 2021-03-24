Shawnee State wins program's first NAIA Tournament title

EJ Onu, the offensive and defensive player of the year in the Mid-South Conference, picked up his third and fourth fouls 15-seconds apart early in the second half, and spent most of the game on the bench before fouling out late. The 6-foot-11 center, who has over 500 career blocked shots, finished with six points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Damek Mitchell, the player of the year in the Cascade Conference, led Lewis-Clark State (22-2) with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Khalil Stevenson added 19 points and Trystan Bradley had 11.

Hodges Bailey, who scored a season-high 25 points including seven 3-pointers in Lewis-Clark State's 27-point win in the semifinals, did not score until the 16:27 mark of the second half on a putback. His only 3-pointer came from the corner to get within 50-40.

NBA legend John Stockton was in attendance watching his son Sam and his Lewis-Clark State teammates try for the program's first basketball title.

