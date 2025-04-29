Shedeur Sanders' drop in NFL draft translates to record ratings for Saturday's final rounds

A screen shows Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders after being chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick during the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

news
53 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Shedeur Sanders' drop in the NFL draft led to record ratings for the final day.

Saturday's telecast of rounds four through seven — Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round — was the most-watched on record. It averaged 4.3 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels. That was a 43% increase over 2024.

The draft's three days averaged 7.5 million, the second-most watched on record and up 27% over last year.

