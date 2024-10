Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado beat Cincinnati 34-23 to become bowl eligible

Hunter had nine catches for 153 yards, including a 34-yard TD grab with three seconds left before halftime. On defense, the two-way star and Heisman hopeful broke up four passes.

The Buffaloes (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) are eligible for a bowl game over a full season for the first time since 2016. They also went to a bowl game in 2020 during the COVID-shortened year. It's been quite a turnaround for Colorado in Year 2 under coach Deion Sanders. The team finished 4-8 a year ago after a fast start.

Colorado took a 31-14 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Isaiah Augustave. Shedeur Sanders, though, appeared to be walking gingerly along the sideline shortly after the drive. He spent time on the stationary bike when the defense was on the field.

The Bearcats (5-3, 3-2) trimmed the deficit to 31-23 with 3:51 remaining when Brendan Sorsby connected with tight end Joe Royer for a 6-yard TD. They tried for two points and couldn't convert.

Pinned deep after the kickoff, Sanders went for broke and completed a 34-yard pass to Hunter. The drive led to a Alejandro Mata's game-sealing 47-yard field goal with 1:39 remaining.

Sorsby finished with 180 yards passing and two touchdowns. Corey Kiner rushed for 94 yards.

The game changed complexion just before halftime when Colorado's defense stuffed Sorsby on fourth-and-1 at the 46 with 33 seconds left. Soon after, Sanders found a wide-open Hunter to give Colorado a 24-14 lead at the break.

The Buffaloes committed three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, including one on safety Shilo Sanders in the fourth quarter that briefly landed him on the bench. There was another on Jimmy Horn Jr. early in the game. He hauled in a pass from Sanders and raced 57 yards for what would've been a first-quarter touchdown, but as he passed by a Cincinnati defensive back he flashed a "peace" sign. It drew a flag and negated the score.

Hunter bailed out his fellow receiver with a 3-yard TD catch.

Soon after, coach Deion Sanders implored the fans over the public address system to not throw anything on the field.

“That's not us,” he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats defense struggled to get consistent pressure on Sanders and sacked him just once.

Colorado: The Buffaloes looked snazzy wearing their all-gray uniforms with white helmets. They found some traction on the ground, too, rushing for 123 yards.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: A week break before hosting West Virginia on Nov. 9

Colorado: The Buffaloes will have a second bye week before playing at Texas Tech on Nov. 9.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP