Shedeur Sanders wins his 1st NFL start, Myles Garrett has 3 sacks as Browns beat Raiders 24-10

Sanders can thank the Browns' ferocious defensive front, which was no match for the Raiders' porous offensive line. Las Vegas has allowed 20 sacks over the past three weeks.

Garrett now has 18 sacks this season to break his franchise record of 16, set twice. With six games left, he needs five sacks to break the NFL record of 22 1/2 set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and T.J. Watt in 2021.

Garrett has 14 sacks over the past five games, the most in a five-game span since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. He also had two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits on Sunday.

Running back Quinshon Judkins scored two first-quarter touchdowns for Cleveland on direct snaps out of the wildcat formation.

Las Vegas (2-9), which has lost nine of 10, punted eight times, turned it over on downs twice and lost a fumble. The Raiders' offense was booed frequently by the Allegiant Stadium crowd.

Geno Smith passed for 285 yards and a touchdown, though many of those yards came late with the Browns playing soft on defense. Maxx Crosby had a personal-high five tackles for loss.

Sanders' presence brought a bit of juice to this mid-November battle of bottom-of-the-barrel teams. Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame player and current Colorado coach, hugged his son before the game.

When asked by a CBS sideline reporter before the game what Browns fans should hope to see, Shedeur Sanders said, “I'm who they've been looking for.”

He showed that late in the first quarter, escaping a blitz to find Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard pass to the 2-yard line, drawing an I-can't-believe-he-did-that look from Garrett on the sideline. That throw ended a 15-game drought without a 50-yard completion for Cleveland's quarterback.

In the fourth quarter, Sanders dumped off a pass to running back Dylan Sampson, who turned it into a 66-yard TD.

The Browns ended a five-game losing streak to the Raiders. Their most recent victory was on Oct. 26, 2014, a 23-13 win at Cleveland.

Injuries

Browns: DE Adin Huntington (groin) was hurt in the third quarter.

Raiders: TE Michael Mayer (ankle) was injured in the second quarter. RB Ashton Jeanty left late in the fourth after taking a big hit to his midsection.

Up next

Browns: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

Raiders: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

