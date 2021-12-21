Sheldon nets 19, No. 24 Ohio State women top San Diego St.

Braxtin Miller added 16 points and Taylor Mikesell 15 for the Buckeyes (9-2), who resume Big Ten play, where they are 1-1, at No. 9 Michigan on New Year's Eve.

Mikesell had five points in a 10-0 run through the middle of the first quarter that gave Ohio State an 18-9 lead. The Aztecs worked back into a tie at 27 before the Buckeyes took a 35-30 lead into the break.