Sheldon paces Ohio St. to 79-64 2nd-round NCAA win over LSU

Ohio State led by eight at halftime and put LSU in a deep hole by opening the third quarter with a 13-2 run that Mikesell capped with a deep 3 to give the Buckeyes a 47-28 lead.

Later in the third, Sheldon hit consecutive 3s from each side of the court to make it 57-33.

After Pointer hit a 3 on LSU's first shot of the game, the Tigers missed 15 of their next 17 shots. That's when Sheldon began to exert her full-court influence on the game, converting three steals into fast-break layups in a span of little more than two minutes.

The third of those baskets gave Ohio State a 12-8 lead, and then Mikesell hit her first 3 of the game to put the Buckeye up 15-8 after one period.

Rebeka Mikulasikova and Mikesell each hit two 3s as Ohio State widened its lead to as much as nine in the second quarter.

Pointer, who had 11 first-half points, helped stem the tide with a jumper and a driving, double-pump scoop off the glass.

But Rikki Harris' offensive rebound of a missed jumper and kick out to the top of the key set up Braxtin Miller's 3 to give Ohio State a 34-26 lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes overcame the the Tigers' front-court size advantage by shooting well from outside and effectively defending the paint when Pointer tried to drive. Ohio State's 10 3s on 22 attempts were more than their average per game coming in and they shot 48.3% overall (28 of 58).

Meanwhile, Harris, a starting guard, was helped back to the Ohio State locker room with about three minutes left after falling hard along the sideline and crashing into the scorers' table.

LSU: The Tigers eight points in the opening quarter tied for their lowest scoring quarter of the season. It was a bad omen as they struggled with their shooting all night. The Tigers finished 25 of 68 shooting (37%), committed 11 turnovers that led to 16 Ohio State points and missed 10 of 22 free throws.

Still, coach Kim Mulkey's first season at LSU was an enormous success

UP NEXT:

Ohio State advances to the Spokane Region semifinals against second seed Texas on Friday.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) points to the scoreboard after making a 3-point basket against LSU during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) points to the scoreboard after making a 3-point basket against LSU during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff, left, greets LSU head coach Kim Mulkey before the start of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff, left, greets LSU head coach Kim Mulkey before the start of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (24) blocks the shot of Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (24) blocks the shot of Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton