Sheldon, strong defense helps No. 8 Buckeye women drop Ohio

“I thought we got good shots, we just didn't make them,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “I'm not a coach that over scrutinizes every shot but if you're going to take the amount of shots some people are taking, you have take responsibility to make them. Especially when it's people who are capable.”

Yaya Felder scored 21 points for Ohio (0-3).

Sheldon's three-point play erased Ohio's game-opening free throwing and she had another three-point play in the closing 7-0 run that made it 18-8 after one quarter.

Mikulasikova had two baskets and Mikesell five points in an 11-0 run in the second quarter that helped pushing the lead beyond 20.

“We played hard, I'm not so sure we got better. Whether we're playing a game or practicing, this time of year it's always about getting better," McGuff said. “Tonight we were just not efficient on offense. To our kids credit, any missed shots did not affect the effort on defense and our full-court pressure. I was proud of that.”

