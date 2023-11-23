Sheldon, Thierry lead No. 15 Ohio State women past Oklahoma State 75-57 in Bahamas

Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points, Taylor Thierry had a double-double and Ohio State defeated Oklahoma State 75-57 in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship
news
1 hour ago
X

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points, Taylor Thierry had a double-double and Ohio State defeated Oklahoma State 75-57 in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship on Wednesday.

The Cowgirls were within eight two minutes into the fourth quarter but went 3 of 12 from there.

Thierry had 16 points and 14 rebounds, nine on the offensive end. Cotie McMahon added 14 points for the Buckeyes (4-1).

Stailee Heard led the Cowgirls (2-3) with 15 points. Quincy Nobel had 12 points and Chandler Prater 10 with 11 rebounds.

McMahon had a 3 and three-point play as the Buckeyes got off to an 8-0 start and her layups started and ended a 10-0 run that made it 18-2 midway through the first quarter.

The Cowgirls shaved it to 24-13 after the first quarter and had it down to 36-30 at the half.

Ohio State shot 50% in the first quarter but went 5 of 17 (29%) in the second, the same as Oklahoma State in the first quarter. The teams were a combined 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

Emma Shumate drilled a 3-pointer to cap the Buckeyes' 10-2 run coming out of halftime for a 46-32 lead, but the Cowgirls got it back to five on a Noble 3 and trailed 54-45 entering the fourth quarter.

Both teams play home games on Sunday, Ohio State against Cornell and Oklahoma State against Missouri State.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

In Other News
1
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
2
Cincinnati customs officers seize fake watch that replicated one worth...
3
2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West...
4
Newest Miami University building marks end of historic construction...
5
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top