Sheriff: Detective serving search warrant shot armed person

The Butler County sheriff's office said detectives were serving a search warrant at a Ross Township residence at about 12:30 p.m. Monday and encountered a man who authorities allege pointed a handgun at them.

Officials said a detective fired his weapon, hitting the person in the chest. Detectives and a life squad called to the scene administered life-saving measures and the person was taken to Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital with injuries said not to be life-threatening, authorities said.