Sheriff: Detective serving warrant shoots, wounds armed man

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday at a Ross Township home, according to the Butler County sheriff’s office. A spokesman said that as officers entered the home, they were confronted by Alex Hoskins, 26, who was holding a handgun.

When Hoskins refused directives to drop the weapon and instead pointed it at officers, authorities say the detective fired at least one shot that struck Hoskins. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.