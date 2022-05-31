Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man armed with gun at home

Two people made separate 911 calls to Marysville police around 6:35 p.m. Monday to report that Matthew Todhunter, 33, had pointed a gun at them.

A Union County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene a short time later and soon shot Todhunter, who was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities said Todhunter was struck “multiple times” but did not disclose further details about his injuries.