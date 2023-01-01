dayton-daily-news logo
Shooting at adult entertainment club kills 1, wounds 4

51 minutes ago
Authorities say an early morning dispute between two patrons at an adult entertainment club in Ohio led to gunfire that killed one man and wounded four other people, one critically

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An early morning dispute between two patrons at an adult entertainment club in Ohio led to gunfire that killed one man and wounded four other people, one critically, authorities said.

The Franklin County sheriff's office said the gunfire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum club in Columbus. Officials said 28-year-old Charles Westbrook was killed and another person was listed in critical condition, while the other three gunshot victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities described the shooting as “an argument between two patrons that escalated and some bystanders were struck by bullets.”

Authorities said no arrests were immediately reported. Maureen Kocot, spokesperson for the county sheriff's office, said sheriff's office detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

