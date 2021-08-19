dayton-daily-news logo
X

Short-handed Montreal plays FC Cincinnati to 0-0 tie

CF Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim, left, and FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (14) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
CF Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim, left, and FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (14) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

news
1 hour ago
Sebastian Breza made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Montreal finished a man down in a 0-0 tie with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sebastian Breza made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Montreal finished a man down in a 0-0 tie with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Rudy Comacho was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute and then another in the 74th and Montreal (7-7-6) played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Breza made his third consecutive start with James Pantemis out because of COVID-19 protocols. Clement Diop, who became the team's starting goalkeeper in 2020 and started eight of its first nine games this season, and the club parted ways Tuesday.

Cincinnati (3-7-8) has just one win in its last eight games.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) and CF Montréal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) and CF Montréal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Supporters hold up their scarves prior to an MLS soccer match between match between FC Cincinnati and CF Montréal on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
Supporters hold up their scarves prior to an MLS soccer match between match between FC Cincinnati and CF Montréal on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) dribbles past FC Cincinnati midfielder Haris Medunjanin (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) dribbles past FC Cincinnati midfielder Haris Medunjanin (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) dribbles the ball past FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) dribbles the ball past FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

In Other News
1
Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine...
2
Developers finalize land purchase deal of former Beverly Hills Supper...
3
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
4
1 dead after early-morning shooting in Springfield
5
World Series berth ‘like an early Christmas present’ for West Side All...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top