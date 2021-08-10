dayton-daily-news logo
Shots fired into Cleveland area home; Wisconsin teen killed

Authorities say a Wisconsin teenager staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb was killed when someone fired shots into the residence

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb was killed when someone fired shots into the residence, authorities said.

The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred around 6 p.m. Monday. At least two shots were fired from the backyard of a home not far from the residence, authorities said, but it's not clear what sparked the gunfire or if more than one shooter was involved.

London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck by at least one bullet. Authorities said he was visiting the area, but did not provide further details.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

