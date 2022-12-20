Shumate scores 19, Toledo beats Vermont 84-72

BreakingNews
$160M in Dayton rehab projects land state historic preservation tax credits
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — JT Shumate's 19 points helped Toledo defeat Vermont 84-72 on Tuesday.

Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (8-4). Setric Millner Jr. scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Rayj Dennis scored 16 points.

The Catamounts (6-8) were led in scoring by Dylan Penn, who finished with 20 points. Aaron Deloney added 15 points for Vermont. Robin Duncan finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

