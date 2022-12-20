Shumate scores 19, Toledo beats Vermont 84-72

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — JT Shumate's 19 points helped Toledo defeat Vermont 84-72 on Tuesday.
Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (8-4). Setric Millner Jr. scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Rayj Dennis scored 16 points.
The Catamounts (6-8) were led in scoring by Dylan Penn, who finished with 20 points. Aaron Deloney added 15 points for Vermont. Robin Duncan finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Jurors to decide fate of Butler County auditor
2
NEW DETAILS: Dayton man dies after I-70 crash in Clark County
3
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
4
Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV will serve life in prison...
5
Miami University teams with Amazon to offer free, reduced tuition to...