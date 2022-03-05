Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shumate scores 22 to lead Toledo over Bowling Green 96-56

news
52 minutes ago
JT Shumate had 22 points as Toledo routed Bowling Green 96-56

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 22 points as Toledo romped past Bowling Green 96-56 on Friday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points for Toledo (25-6, 17-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Ryan Rollins added 18 points. Ra'Heim Moss had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Toledo posted a season-high 25 assists.

Bowling Green totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points for the Falcons (13-18, 6-14). Chandler Turner added 10 points.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Toledo defeated Bowling Green 91-78 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
2
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
3
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
4
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
5
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top