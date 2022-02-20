Shumate scores 29 to lead Toledo over Cent. Michigan 68-66

Ryan Rollins, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Rockets, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Cameron Healy had 18 points for the Chippewas (6-18, 5-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Harrison Henderson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ralph Bissainthe had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.