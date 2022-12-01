Shumate's 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

The Spiders (3-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Burton, who finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jason Roche added 14 points for Richmond. In addition, Isaiah Bigelow had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.