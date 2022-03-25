Siakam matches season high with 35, Raptors top Cavs 117-104

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and had eight rebounds.

Kevin Love had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 18 points and 10 assists. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points and Lamar Stevens had 16 for the Cavaliers, who have lost two straight and three of five.

Toronto missed six of seven attempts to start the game but made seven of its next 13, helping turn a 15-10 deficit into a 25-17 lead after one. The Raptors had assists on seven of their eight baskets in the first, including a no-look pass from Barnes to Siakam, who scored 12 in the quarter.

Thad Young and Boucher combined for 19 points in the second and the Raptors led 58-48 at halftime.

Garland scored nine points in the third but Siakam answered with 11 as Toronto took an 83-75 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert scored 11 points. … Stevens topped 15 points for the third consecutive game. … C Jarrett Allen (broken finger) missed his ninth straight game … G Rajon Rondo (sprained ankle) and F Dean Wade (knee soreness) each sat for the sixth straight game.

Raptors: G Gary Trent Jr. (left big toe) sat for the second straight game. … Anunoby last played Feb. 16 at Minnesota. … Play seven of their final nine at home, where they are 18-16. … Outscored Cleveland 18-4 in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

