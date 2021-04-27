Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

The broken thumb is the latest medical setback for Nance, who missed seven games recently with an undisclosed illness and more than a month with a broken left hand.

All five Toronto starters had a dunk or a layup on a 14-0 run that put the Raptors up 22-12, and they led 49-48 after a first half in which they missed 14 of 15 3-point shots.

When Siakam was whistled for his fourth personal foul midway through the third quarter, the Raptors led 62-59 despite shooting 2 for 21 from behind the arc.

Siakam, Lowrey, Malachi Flynn, Stanley Johnson and Yuta Watanabe then hit 3-pointers to help the Raptors expand their lead to 17, on a short bank shot by Siakam, with 3:47 remaining.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Nine players were available. A total of seven Cavs were listed as “out” for the game. ... After shooting better than 50% in three straight games, the Cavs made four of their first five shots but finished the first quarter 8 for 21. ... Garland's streak of of six straight 20-plus scoring games ended.

Raptors: F Chris Boucher, who sprained the MCL in his left knee last Wednesday, will miss several more games. ... F Gary Trent Jr. sat with a leg injury, and G Paul Watson missed a third game with left knee tendonitis. ... Toronto's 43 field goals included eight dunks and 14 layups.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Play at home against Orlando on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Play Brooklyn in Tampa on Tuesday night.

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (8) puts up a three-point shot over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) makes a pass as he falls down during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) goes for a layup after driving around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) falls down as he attempts to get around Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara