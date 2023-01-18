Siegrist scores 27, No. 22 Villanova women beat Xavier 76-38

Siegrist scored five points during an 11-0 first-quarter run Villanova used to go ahead by double figures for the remainder of the game. Xavier was held to just three points in the second quarter and the Wildcats extended their lead to 39-16 at the break. Siegrist had 13 points in the first half and Olsen added 10.

Siegrist opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to match Xavier's scoring output with 16 points. She finished 10 of 18 from the field as Villanova (17-3, 8-1 Big East) shot 55% from the field and held Xavier to 14-of-49 shooting (29%).