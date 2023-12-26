Siemian to start again at QB for Jets on Thursday night with Wilson still out with concussion

Siemian was 27 of 49 for 217 yards with a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee and an interception in New York's 30-28 victory over Washington on Sunday. He was 3 for 5 for 26 yards while helping lead the Jets on their final drive that was capped by Greg Zuerlein's winning 54-yard field goal.

“Trev did some nice things in the game,” Saleh said. “He's got so much play time under his belt, so it was great to just have a conversation with him and his recognition that he could've even done better. So, obviously, it is a short week but he'll prepare the way he needs to.”

Wilson suffered a concussion in the first half of New York's 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday. It's uncertain if he'll be cleared to play in the season finale at New England on Jan. 7.

NOTES: Saleh said Zuerlein is dealing with tightness in his right quadriceps, so he's uncertain to play Thursday night. The Jets will see how the kicker, who's 30 for 31 on field goal attempts this season, feels before determining if they need to sign someone to potentially fill in for Zuerlein. ... TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) has also been ruled out. ... Saleh said it was the decision of the team to activate QB Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve last week, confirming the four-time NFL MVP's comment Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers said he didn't want to take up a spot on the 53-man roster and reached out to FB Nick Bawden, who was waived to make room — but later re-signed to the practice squad. The Jets wanted Rodgers to continue to be able to practice, so they activated him.

