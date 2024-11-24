Siena faces Miami (OH) in Cypress Lake, Florida

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) vs. Siena Saints (3-2)
Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Siena will square off against Miami (OH) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.
The Saints are 3-2 in non-conference play. Siena is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
Miami (OH) finished 15-17 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The RedHawks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Lakota East HS principal resigns, records reveal more on events leading...
2
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
3
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead
4
‘The show is so filled with Christmas’: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ to bring...
5
Missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead