Siena squares off against Miami (OH) in Cypress Lake, Florida

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will play Miami (OH) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Saints have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Siena allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Miami (OH) went 15-17 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The RedHawks averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.