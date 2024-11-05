Simas Lukosius scores 20 as No. 20 Cincinnati beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54

Dante Sawyer led the Golden Lions with 11 points.

The Bearcats got off to a sluggish start but overwhelmed the Golden Lions with a 17-2 run to close the first half.

James beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer to make it 55-32.

Cincinnati is ranked in the AP poll for the first time since 2018-19, the last time it reached the NCAA Tournament.

Takeaways

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Cincinnati is the one of two ranked opponents on the schedule for the Golden Lions, who play No. 19 Texas on Dec. 15. The Golden Lions are 0-33 against ranked foes since moving to Division I in 1998.

Cincinnati: Tyler McKinley, a 6-foot-9 forward who was expected to contribute as a freshman, is out for the season, and third-leading scorer Day Day Thomas is recovering from a foot injury. But the Bearcats' depth showed, with 12 players seeing action and 10 scoring.

Key moment

The Bearcats were 4 of 10 shooting to start the game, but consecutive baskets by Lukosius and a breakaway dunk by Skillings highlighted a 10-0 run that helped them build a big lead.

Key stat

Cincinnati shot 68% from the free-throw line last season, which proved costly in close losses to Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma. The Bearcats went 13 of 23 (56.5%) from the line on Monday night.

Up next

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Hosts Champion Christian College on Wednesday.

Cincinnati: Hosts Morehead State on Friday.

