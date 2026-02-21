Simmons has 23 as Ohio downs Northern Illinois 74-66

Makhai Valentine led the Huskies (9-17, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and five rebounds. Northern Illinois also got 13 points, six assists and five rebounds from Dylan Ducommun. Gianni Cobb also had 13 points and five assists. Taj Walters had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Ohio took the lead with 13:32 left in the first half and did not trail again. Simmons led with 14 points in the first half to help put the Bobcats ahead 37-25 at the break. Ohio used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 60-49 with 8:37 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.