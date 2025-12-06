Singer and Miami (OH) host Western Kentucky

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Western Kentucky after Tamar Singer scored 24 points in Miami (OH)'s 75-71 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The RedHawks are 2-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Lady Toppers are 1-2 on the road. Western Kentucky gives up 63.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Western Kentucky averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the RedHawks. Singer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Torri James is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Lady Toppers. Jeniffer Silva is averaging 8.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.