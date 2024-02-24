Single-engine plane crash in southern Ohio kill 3, sheriff's office says; FAA, NTSB investigating

JACKSON, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crash near an airport in southern Ohio has claimed the lives of three people, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-32 went down near James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Jackson County sheriff's office said three fatalities had been confirmed, the office said.
No further information was immediately available about the victims, whether other people were aboard, or where the aircraft originated and was bound.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
The Jackson County airport is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south-southeast of Columbus and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.
