Six candidates try to make Cincinnati mayor runoff

Six candidates are running in the primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November election. The race is nonpartisan, but Democrats dominate the city’s politics.

Among the candidates are Democratic state Sen. Cecil Thomas, a former Cincinnati police officer; Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, a former Democratic congressional nominee, and David Mann, a long-time member of city council who has served as mayor before. Mann, 81, also served in Congress.