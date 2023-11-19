Skillings, Thomas spark Cincinnati past Northern Kentucky, 90-66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sophomore reserve Dan Skillings Jr. put up a season-high 25 points and Day Day Thomas scored 20 to spark Cincinnati to a 90-66 win over Northern Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

The Norse got off to a strong start and led 12-9 more than six minutes into the game, but Skillings hit a 3-pointer to tie, then fed Viktor Lakhin for a 3 to put the Bearcats in front for good. Skillings scored 12 first-half points to spark Cincinatti to a 45-31 lead at the break.

Cincinnati (4-0) led by as many as 25 in the second half after Skillings hit a 3 with 8:45 to play to make it 73-48.

Skillings was 8 of 12 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, and grabbed nine rebounds. Lakhin added a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Marques Warrick led the Norse (1-3) with 19 points. Sam Vinson added 15 points and Keeyan Itejere contributed 10.

The Bearcats complete a five-game home stand to open the season Wednesday when they play host to Georgia Tech. Northern Kentucky returns home to play host to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

