Skogman, Graves lift Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 88-64

Dalonte Brown, who was second on the RedHawks in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, scored only four points. He shot 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks this season. Buffalo defeated Miami (Ohio) 90-62 on Dec. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com