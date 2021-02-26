Sledding accident causes teen's death; dad dies at hospital

Eirelyn Zuercher, 14, of Akron, suffered a "detrimental brain injury" on Saturday while sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation in Medina County, Cleveland.com reported.

The teen’s mother, Katie Dougherty Zuercher, announced her daughter's death in a social media post on Wednesday, saying she was taken off life support, the newspaper reported. The post did not include details on the sledding accident but noted the girl was an organ donor and helped five people.