X

Slumping Indians look to break 8-game losing streak against Tigers

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland heads into the matchup against Detroit in a rut, losers of eight straight

Cleveland Indians (26-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Shane Bieber (7-1, 1.53 ERA) Detroit: Casey Mize (0-1, 5.85 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Tigers are 10-20 against AL Central opponents. Detroit's lineup has 56 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with eight homers.

The Indians are 16-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Cleveland's lineup has 47 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .333.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 RBIs and is batting .261.

INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.