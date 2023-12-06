Slumping Sabres tweak lineup by acquiring Eric Robinson in trade with Blue Jackets

The move for Buffalo comes as the under-performing team has lost four straight and won consecutive outings just once this season. Robinson has the potential of adding experience in checking-line and penalty-killing roles, while filling in for Zemgus Girgensons, who is expected to miss another week with a lower-body injury.

An undrafted player out of Princeton, Robinson has 38 goals and 82 points in 266 career games with Columbus.

The Sabres freed up room by assigning forward Brandon Biro to AHL Rochester.

