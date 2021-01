Small crowd of protesters mingle, argue at Ohio Statehouse

The protesters Sunday were observed by numerous troopers and National Guard members, whose members also guarded multiple points around the Statehouse, including every entrance. Nearly every business around the downtown capital square was boarded up.

Several demonstrators said they were members of the anti-government Boogaloo movement, whose members espouse a coming civil war.

One member, a 28-year-old man who traveled to Ohio for the event, said he wants to make it clear that they are not here to support President Donald Trump, his movement or the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “This event has been in the works for over a year,” the man, who refused to give his name, said. “I got the opportunity to come to meet my friends here and I took it. It is 100 percent worth it.”

Another man, also 28, said those inspired by the Boogaloo movement were there to protest government overreach but have been falsely identified with the Make America Great Again movement.

“There is this negative image the media has painted us as definitely pro-Trumpers,” The Ohio native, who also refused to give his name, said while armed. “One of the reasons I’m out here today is to make the gray lines black and white. Because they see young white males with firearms and they automatically think that we are pro-Trumpers. The man said he hated Donald Trump, using an expletive to describe him.

One woman supporting Trump held a sign protesting social media platforms' ban of right-wing content along with Trump's removal from Twitter and Facebook.

“Well, I’m here to support the right to voice a political view or opinion without fear of censorship, harassment, or the threat of losing my job or being physically assaulted,” Kathy Sherman, 71, said. “We’re being mislabeled as traitors. This is absurd and it’s wrong.”

Sherman, a Columbus resident, who was wearing a visor with “Trump” printed on top of it, said she supports the president but distanced herself from the mob who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Associated Press writer Andrew Welsh-Huggins contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

John Drury, of Hamilton, dances for peace in front of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

