Small plane makes emergency landing on Ohio turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 1964-model Cessna 150 had an engine malfunction and was unable to make it to nearby Eugene F. Krantz Toledo Express Airport, touching down on the turnpike in Swanton Township just after 2 p.m. Friday, the Toledo Blade reported.

Patrol Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald from the Swanton post said at the scene that no one was injured and neither the plane nor the turnpike was damaged. He said the aircraft appeared on the highway patrol's speed-enforcement laser and the trooper checking traffic speeds in a construction zone was there to assist after it touched down.