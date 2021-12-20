Smith, Dayton host Southern

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southern's Brion Whitley has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 11 for 23 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaguars 11th among Division I teams. Dayton has turned the ball over on 21.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Flyers 291st, nationally).

