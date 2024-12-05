Smith leads Dayton against Miami (OH) after 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Miami (OH) after Arianna Smith scored 20 points in Dayton's 65-38 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Flyers are 5-0 on their home court. Dayton ranks fifth in the A-10 with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Nayo Lear averaging 6.0.

The RedHawks have gone 0-2 away from home. Miami (OH) is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

Dayton is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 11.5 more points per game (73.5) than Dayton gives up (62.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Flyers.

Amber Tretter is shooting 65.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the RedHawks.

