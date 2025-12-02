Smith leads East Tennessee State against Dayton after 28-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Dayton after Jaylen Smith scored 28 points in East Tennessee State's 80-57 win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Flyers are 4-0 on their home court. Dayton has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers are 1-1 on the road. East Tennessee State has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Dayton averages 79.0 points, 17.7 more per game than the 61.3 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 11.5 more points per game (81.9) than Dayton gives up to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Brian Taylor II is shooting 52.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Buccaneers. Cam Morris III is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.