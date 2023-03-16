Smith, Oklahoma St. beat Youngstown St. in NIT 69-64

Smith had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (19-15). Quion Williams added 11 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line, and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Bryce Thompson went 4 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points and Moussa Cisse had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill finished with 25 points, five assists and two steals for the Penguins (24-10). Brandon Rush added 12 points for Youngstown State. Adrian Nelson also had nine points, three steals and three blocks.