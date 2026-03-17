SMU Mustangs and Miami (OH) RedHawks square off in the First 4

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -6.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Miami (OH) meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Mustangs have gone 9-11 against ACC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. SMU ranks third in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 3.6.

The RedHawks are 18-1 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 6.0.

SMU makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Miami (OH) scores 13.1 more points per game (90.7) than SMU gives up to opponents (77.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peter Suder is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the RedHawks. Elmer is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.