SMU's Davis is AAC player of year; Sampson top coach

SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) and guard Jamal Shead during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Credit: Justin Rex

SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) and guard Jamal Shead during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Credit: Justin Rex

Credit: Justin Rex

25 minutes ago
SMU senior guard Kendric Davis is the American Athletic Conference player of the year

IRVING, Texas (AP) — SMU senior guard Kendric Davis is the American Athletic Conference player of the year, as selected by the league's 11 head coaches.

Davis, who leads the conference with 19.5 points a game and is third with 4.6 assists, was the only unanimous pick on the All-AAC first team released Wednesday. He also was the league's top scorer last season.

The other first-team picks are graduate senior forwards Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. of regular-season champion and 18th-ranked Houston, Tulane freshman guard Jalen Cook and Memphis 6-foot-11 freshman center Jalen Duren.

Duren is the league's top rebounder at 7.5 per game and was the unanimous pick for freshman of the year. Cook is the second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.

Houston's Kelvin Sampson is the American's coach of the year for the third time, with the Cougars going into the conference tournament with a 26-5 record. Sampson was also coach of the year in 2018 and 2019, and the Cougars made it to the NCAA Final Four last season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates cutting the net after Houston became American Athletic Conference regular season champions after an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Credit: Justin Rex

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates cutting the net after Houston became American Athletic Conference regular season champions after an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Credit: Justin Rex

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates cutting the net after Houston became American Athletic Conference regular season champions after an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Credit: Justin Rex

Credit: Justin Rex

Memphis' Jalen Duren (2) celebrates after dunking the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis' Jalen Duren (2) celebrates after dunking the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis' Jalen Duren (2) celebrates after dunking the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

