Snow moves into Northeast; a foot possible in many areas

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had about 3,900 pieces of equipment available for road treatment and snow removal, and started pretreating highways on Thursday evening,

With travel treacherous, the New York State Thruway reduced the speed limit to 45 mph (72 kph) across a large stretch of the highway, and the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mph (64 kph).

While public school children in many Northeast states were on February vacation this week, schools and colleges that had remained open opted to either cancel classes for the day or make Friday a remote learning day