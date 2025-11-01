Snow scores 2 TDs, Murdock sets record for forced fumbles in Buffalo's 28-3 win over Bowling Green

Murdock's forced fumble was the 17th of his career, breaking the FBS record held by Khalil Mack, who also played for the Bulls.

Buffalo forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter and Snow's long punt return made it 28-0 early in the third.

Al-Jay Henderson had 119 yards rushing, including a 41-yard TD run for Buffalo (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Ta'Quan Roberson passed for 136 yards with 105 yards going to Nik McMillan.

Murdock had 13 total tackles, including five solo stops. The Bulls held Bowling Green to 216 yards of offense.

Gideon Lampron had 11 tackles, four solo, and Jalen McClendon had eight solo tackles for the Falcons (3-6, 1-4). ___

