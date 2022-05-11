Social-worker, rights groups sue Ohio city over abortion ban

According to the Texas group's website, 49 cities across the U.S. have so far passed similar abortion bans.

Right to Life East Texas director Mark Lee Dickson, a Southern Baptist minister leading the charge for local abortion restrictions, said the ACLU has already sued over laws similar to Lebanon's in Texas and lost.

“We stand behind the Lebanon ordinance as it is drafted, and we believe we will see a victory in Lebanon, Ohio,” Dickson said Wednesday.

He said former Texas Solicitor General Jonathan F. Mitchell has agreed to represent Lebanon against in the Ohio case. Mitchell and Dickson worked together to craft the Texas state abortion law that could soon upend Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Plaintiffs in the Ohio challenge told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Wednesday's filing that the Lebanon ban — which forbids anyone from taking action that “aids or abets” an abortion — appears to require social workers not to discuss abortion when counseling pregnant clients. Abiding by that restriction “would conflict with social workers’ ethical obligation to promote the client’s self-determination,” they argue.

The social workers' association has taken a position that reproductive freedom is a human right.

The groups also allege the Ohio ban includes a list of exemptions and affirmative defenses that “simply exacerbate the law's vagueness problem,” and its broad language could be interpreted as allowing enforcement behind Lebanon city limits.

Dickson said the law being challenged was written to ban performing or aiding or abetting abortions only within Lebanon city limits.