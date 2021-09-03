SOLHEIM CUP '21: Capsules of the European players

Victories: 3.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 4-0-0.

Notable: Was undefeated in her lone Solheim Cup appearance at Gleneagles in 2019.

MATILDA CASTREN

Age: 26.

Country: Finland.

World ranking: 47.

Victories: 2.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Wasn’t eligible for the Solheim Cup until adding a Ladies European Tour event in Finland to her schedule and winning to become an LET member. First player from Finland to compete in Solheim Cup.

CARLOTA CIGANDA

Age: 31.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 41.

Victories: 6.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-4.

Notable: She has never lost a singles match in her four Solheim Cup appearances.

GEORGIA HALL

Age: 25.

Country: England.

World ranking: 29.

Victories: 3.

Majors: Women’s British Open (2018).

Solheim Cup record: 6-3-0.

Notable: Went 3-0 in team matches at Gleneagles in 2019 paired with Celine Boutier.

CHARLEY HULL

Age: 25.

Country: England.

World ranking: 38.

Victories: 3.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 9-3-3.

Notable: Youngest player in Solheim Cup history when she made her debut in 2013 at age 17. Has never lost in foursomes.

NANNA KOERTZ MADSEN

Age: 26.

Country: Denmark.

World ranking: 49.

Victories: 1.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Has finished in the top 5 at two majors this year. Had a chance to force a playoff at Women’s British Open until double bogey on last hole.

LEONA MAGUIRE

Age: 26.

Country: Ireland.

World ranking: 45.

Victories: None.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Played college golf at Duke. First player from Ireland to compete in the Solheim Cup.

ANNA NORDQVIST

Age: 34.

Country: Sweden.

World ranking: 16.

Victories: 11.

Majors: LPGA Championship (2009), Evian Championship (2017), Women’s British Open (2021).

Solheim Cup record: 12-9-2.

Notable: The most experienced European with six Solheim Cup appearances and coming off her third major title by winning at Carnoustie.

EMILY KRISTINE PEDERSEN

Age: 25.

Country: Denmark.

World ranking: 67.

Victories: 5.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 0-3-0.

Notable: A rough performance in Solheim Cup debut affected her confidence. Bounced back to win four times in 2020 and qualify for the team.

SOPHIA POPOV

Age: 28.

Country: Germany.

World ranking: 30.

Victories: 1.

Majors: Women’s British Open (2020).

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: First Solheim Cup experience was in Germany in 2015 when she was part of the German broadcast team.

MEL REID

Age: 33.

Country: England.

World ranking: 53.

Victories: 7.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 4-6-2.

Notable: Failed to qualify for Europe last time and agreed to be a vice captain. She now is the fourth player to be vice captain and then return to play.

MADELENE SAGSTROM

Age: 28.

Country: Sweden.

World ranking: 48.

Victories: 4.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 1-2-0.

Notable: Coming off a runner-up finish in the Women’s British Open.

Caption Matilda Castren, of Finland, plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, chips onto the second green during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Georgia Hall eyes a putt on the 13th green during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption England's Charley Hull tees off from the 2nd hole during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell

Caption Nanna Koerstz Madsen chips onto the green during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Leona Maguire drives during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Anna Nordqvist talks with her caddie on the 11th tee during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Emily Pedersen, of Denmark, watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Germany's Sophia Popov reacts to her putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell

Caption Mel Reid watches her drive on the 11th tee during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. Reid served as a vice-captain for Team Europe at Gleneagles at the 2019 Solheim Cup, a job typically bestowed to players whose best days are behind them. Not Reid's. The resurgent 33-year-old Englishwoman will tee it up when the 2021 Solheim Cup begins on Saturday at Inverness hoping to lead Europe to its first victory on American soil in eight years. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio