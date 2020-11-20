Some governors ignore CDC advice on Thanksgiving gatherings

The United States has had more than 11 million diagnosed infections and more than 253,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. And hospitals in many states are running out of beds and are short on nurses, including in the states where governors are reluctant to act.

“By not walking the talk .. I think they’re sending a very dangerous message to their citizens,” Benjamin said.

Yet some governors who for months echoed President Donald Trump’s criticism of measures to control the virus are now relenting, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who recently ordered the use of masks statewide.

And Republican and Democratic governors from several Midwestern states issued a joint video urging people to say home for Thanksgiving and wear masks to slow the spread of the virus until a vaccine is widely available.

Ohio's Republican governor, Mike DeWine, and his wife, Fran, cancelled their annual Thanksgiving gathering at their farm in southwestern Ohio, saying it would be too risky for Fran DeWine's 94-year-old mother and two new grandchildren who are just days old.

Instead, they will celebrate with family via Zoom or FaceTime and deliver food or see family members from a distance as they pick up turkey, homemade rolls, pies and apple dumplings made by Fran DeWine.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is urging people to limit Thanksgiving gatherings, saying, "We ought to love our loved ones enough to not want to expose them to the dangers of COVID.”

And Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who has weathered backlash from residents over business closures and mask orders, said she will spend time on Thanksgiving with extended family on Zoom rather than in-person, and urges others to do the same.

Still, some governors say they're counting on residents to make up their own minds, even as cases in their states soar.

Noem even appeared to criticize measures in other states in a statement Friday, saying, “We won’t stop or discourage you from thanking God and spending time together this Thanksgiving.”

She said smaller gatherings “may be smarter this year” and that anyone who’s sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms might want to stay home. CDC scientists believe that around 40% of people who are infected do not have obvious symptoms but can still spread the virus.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said it's a good idea to be especially mindful during Thanksgiving, but when asked her advice for people considering holding family gatherings she didn’t discourage them.

“Just be conscientious of your surroundings, who you’re bringing in and practice mitigation efforts,” said Reynolds, a Republican whose state has surpassed 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections. “But Iowans know what to do. They’ll do the right thing. They’re responsible.”

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writers David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Scott McFetridge in Des Moines, Iowa; and Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 repeated her plea to Michigan residents to limit gatherings at Thanksgiving and keep loved ones safe. Whitmer's appeal came as the state health department reported 7,592 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 134 deaths, including 61 that were added after a records review.

A passenger waits to board a train at the station in Providence, R.I., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Sam Hinthron carries his cat, Giro, in a backpack while looking to board a commuter train to Boston, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Providence, R.I.

A travelers walks through the 30th Street Station ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia.

A passenger descends a staircase to board an Amtrak train, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Providence, R.I.

A passenger descends a staircase to board an Amtrak train as a commuter train heading to Boston leaves the station at right, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Providence, R.I.

A train employee boards the commuter rail heading to Boston after waiting for passengers, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Providence, R.I.

A man walks through the 30th Street Station ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Travelers wait in line to board a train at the 30th Street Station ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia.